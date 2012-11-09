Nov 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,768.26 million rupees Open interest : 1,341,521 Volume : 2,146,771 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5500 69.7825 69.4400 69.7125 6517 27528 2659.09248 38193 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8050 70.1000 69.7775 70.0300 146 7390 55.67088 796 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.0400 70.5000 70.0400 70.2700 6 171 1.61646 23 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.7125 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1000 87.4925 86.9550 87.4250 4009 19363 1397.90297 16028 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3825 87.8000 87.2700 87.7275 167 3327 75.24365 859 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9850 1 204 1.58135 18 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7800 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.5000 69.2000 68.2150 69.1650 5236 14833 1567.21972 22812 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.5675 69.4000 68.5500 69.3575 91 1215 43.32064 627 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 69.1600 69.1700 69.1600 69.1700 3 23 0.76086 11 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.6500 54.8750 54.3750 54.8375 81187 807236 105812.1338 1937482 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8500 55.1375 54.6475 55.1000 4701 248954 4609.48235 83977 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9500 55.3800 54.9075 55.3475 1063 89246 1340.33748 24285 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1525 55.6000 55.1350 55.5725 346 38656 953.24836 17182 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3750 55.8425 55.3625 55.8200 57 39141 82.37631 1477 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6100 56.1000 55.6100 56.0800 54 30166 166.46953 2969 USDINR 29-May-13 56.2050 56.2050 56.2050 56.2050 3 3334 0.73112 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4675 2 2150 0.67791 12 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7200 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.7000 56.7000 1 2089 0.2835 5 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1475 0 3373 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8000 57.2900 56.8000 57.2900 2 610 0.11409 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)