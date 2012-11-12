Nov 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,458.75 million rupees Open interest : 1,374,435 Volume : 2,285,858 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6575 70.3375 69.6000 70.0925 7831 23267 2751.23282 39334 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2975 70.6400 69.8975 70.3800 184 7418 50.28616 715 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.5400 70.7400 70.5400 70.7400 9 218 3.8897 55 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0125 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1875 87.9300 86.9600 87.5225 4405 18073 1575.91579 18015 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.5300 88.2050 87.2900 87.8900 418 4138 187.43727 2134 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0325 88.3000 88.0325 88.3000 4 279 6.60848 75 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.3675 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.9075 69.4800 68.7600 69.3200 5650 14683 1479.4054 21387 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.0225 69.7000 68.9550 69.5225 250 1765 99.52574 1431 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 69.0975 69.0975 69.0975 69.0975 1 24 0.0691 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7400 55.2900 54.6900 55.1025 88535 826881 112684.7253 2047239 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.9600 55.5450 54.9000 55.3500 5612 262044 6227.87232 112589 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2400 55.7800 55.2100 55.5900 987 91759 1173.32087 21120 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5475 56.0000 55.4275 55.8400 581 38361 951.74357 17046 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6925 56.2450 55.6925 56.0425 213 39278 116.51926 2081 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9950 56.4350 55.9950 56.3025 31 30118 29.69376 527 USDINR 29-May-13 56.3800 56.5500 56.3800 56.5500 5 3333 0.33913 6 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.6100 56.6100 2 3170 57.744 1020 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1025 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3275 0 2089 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 57.6500 1 4373 57.65 1000 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4525 57.7000 57.4525 57.5800 5 652 4.77744 83 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)