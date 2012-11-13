Nov 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 10,411.927 million rupees Open interest : 1,376,618 Volume : 184,493 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.9500 70.0350 69.8800 69.9925 1289 22863 529.30154 7569 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2275 70.3500 70.2275 70.3000 27 7441 3.09199 44 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.8550 1 218 0.0703 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.1775 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.6275 87.8475 87.6100 87.7150 451 18013 137.83132 1572 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0700 88.1375 87.9350 88.0375 29 4149 8.62242 98 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3675 0 279 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1475 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.4600 69.6275 69.3600 69.4000 851 15042 261.17659 3758 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.7850 69.8375 69.6150 69.6375 21 1823 5.85892 84 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0475 0 24 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1200 55.2600 55.1200 55.2175 9720 826089 8649.8477 156687 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4475 55.5100 55.4350 55.4775 687 264159 562.3624 10140 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6900 55.7350 55.6750 55.6975 121 92094 137.50819 2469 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9000 55.9500 55.9000 55.9250 30 38623 17.22408 308 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1500 56.1725 56.1400 56.1575 28 39754 87.75765 1563 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3675 56.3675 56.3675 56.3675 3 29918 11.2735 200 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7075 0 3333 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6100 0 3170 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1950 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4225 0 2089 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6500 0 4373 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8675 0 652 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)