Nov 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 86,877.101 million rupees Open interest : 1,381,048 Volume : 1,553,519 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.2000 70.3000 70.0025 70.0700 4743 22322 1756.12925 25040 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4725 70.5925 70.3300 70.3725 103 7503 24.95436 354 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.8150 0 218 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.1300 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.4175 87.4500 86.8600 87.0125 3499 18720 1134.91293 13019 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7000 87.7650 87.2600 87.3700 296 4154 116.84326 1335 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3200 0 279 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.0875 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.8975 68.8975 67.5100 67.6400 8949 12988 2486.11964 36490 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.9300 68.9750 67.8250 67.8900 337 2153 89.01519 1303 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.9525 68.9525 68.6000 68.6000 3 23 0.20636 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1500 55.1925 54.8850 54.9150 54586 828693 72164.58854 1311501 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4975 55.4975 55.1450 55.1775 4737 258317 6829.4295 123533 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6125 55.6800 55.3775 55.3950 901 99931 1895.80753 34150 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9050 55.9050 55.6350 55.6475 353 39471 262.12683 4702 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1500 56.1500 55.8250 55.8250 122 39941 94.25588 1685 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3600 56.3600 56.1000 56.1000 46 30206 22.71135 404 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6600 0 3333 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8850 0 3170 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1400 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3650 0 2089 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5750 0 4373 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8025 0 652 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)