Nov 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,007.75 million rupees Open interest : 1,435,215 Volume : 2,055,480 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0400 70.5175 70.0300 70.4650 6931 25302 2453.6165 34888 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4300 70.8200 70.3800 70.7575 355 8716 216.08393 3059 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9900 71.0000 70.8000 71.0000 12 279 6.51846 92 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0900 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1300 87.7500 87.1300 87.6150 4449 19463 1506.80369 17230 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.5900 88.1000 87.5350 87.9750 417 5015 182.40556 2075 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0025 88.2500 88.0025 88.2225 21 569 34.35785 390 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5550 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.7725 68.2900 67.7425 68.1500 6692 11952 1945.43509 28615 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1000 68.5400 68.0025 68.3775 322 3083 116.42669 1705 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.5900 68.5900 68.5900 68.5900 1 24 0.06859 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.9200 55.3700 54.9200 55.3150 76059 871674 100958.5815 1830731 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3300 55.6250 55.1975 55.5600 4615 261798 5650.36563 101963 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.4625 55.8625 55.4325 55.7825 880 99081 1524.16477 27373 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.7850 56.0675 55.7250 56.0275 147 40224 162.07519 2901 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.9500 56.2800 55.9000 56.2650 145 41257 162.60271 2900 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1500 56.5200 56.1500 56.5000 57 30392 58.62469 1042 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4000 56.7400 56.4000 56.7400 11 3339 1.86406 33 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6825 0 3170 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9400 0 1906 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1625 0 2089 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3000 57.4825 57.3000 57.4825 9 4314 9.70332 169 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7000 57.8975 57.6500 57.6600 9 962 18.05261 313 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)