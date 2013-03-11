Mar 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,236.41 million rupees Open interest : 1,330,539 Volume : 2,494,005 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.3100 71.3100 70.7225 70.9925 12239 31571 4620.42478 65122 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.4475 71.5300 71.1500 71.4050 925 7094 458.7846 6427 EURINR 29-May-13 71.6500 71.7675 71.5000 71.7675 10 243 2.00506 28 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.9500 72.0500 71.9500 72.0500 4 77 6.19328 86 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.3300 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.2500 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.5700 81.6450 81.1875 81.2775 6884 13025 2460.59577 30226 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.0000 82.1075 81.6600 81.7600 246 1783 80.6605 985 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.4000 82.4000 82.1000 82.2000 5 42 4.2802 52 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 1 36 2.145 26 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.9250 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.1700 57.4600 56.6400 56.9250 8426 22146 2242.2504 39451 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.1675 57.3250 56.9850 57.2600 260 1813 40.30182 705 JPYINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7425 0 28 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5750 54.7150 54.3500 54.6225 103063 693984 121555.0861 2227887 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9650 55.0675 54.7125 54.9900 6303 400993 5733.47412 104393 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2600 55.3700 55.0200 55.2775 811 87633 717.14423 12998 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5600 55.6150 55.3000 55.5800 232 28984 127.54539 2299 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.8500 55.9000 55.6000 55.8625 84 13097 92.78754 1664 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0850 56.1800 55.9000 56.1350 87 12710 92.61893 1654 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.3975 0 3351 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7200 56.7200 56.7000 56.7000 2 2532 0.11342 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9725 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2375 0 2832 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5125 0 1345 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7600 0 668 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)