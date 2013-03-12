Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,480.37 million rupees Open interest : 1,313,416 Volume : 2,739,691 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0025 71.0450 70.7325 70.7875 10488 30955 3807.23021 53688 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3850 71.4475 71.1550 71.2025 397 8697 268.70799 3766 EURINR 29-May-13 72.5000 72.5000 71.5000 71.5175 19 1140 71.01554 988 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.8125 71.8125 71.8125 71.8125 1 77 0.14363 2 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.7675 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.6550 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.2875 81.3450 80.8125 80.9175 10364 13825 3041.84758 37510 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.8125 81.8275 81.3150 81.4100 289 1586 70.39055 863 GBPINR 29-May-13 81.9100 81.9100 81.8150 81.8300 3 42 0.24556 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7100 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.1800 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.7500 57.1200 56.3825 56.8650 12118 23148 3781.06718 66697 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0000 57.4700 56.7700 57.1825 203 1815 31.77957 557 JPYINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6300 0 28 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5425 54.5900 54.3575 54.4200 103666 643187 131709.9211 2417349 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8725 54.9525 54.7325 54.7825 7398 424502 7047.07847 128470 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1500 55.2500 55.0450 55.0875 981 91897 1219.84669 22116 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4100 55.5225 55.3225 55.3400 217 29126 106.72411 1926 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7150 55.8100 55.6500 55.6675 130 13121 101.97568 1829 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9900 56.0750 55.9000 55.9275 49 12750 40.9809 732 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2625 56.2625 56.1500 56.2375 9 4140 48.91482 866 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 8 3321 47.07505 829 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0750 1 4252 42.80625 750 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3350 1 3452 42.61875 750 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6100 0 1345 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8350 0 668 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)