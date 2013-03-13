Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,368.72 million rupees Open interest : 1,339,036 Volume : 2,395,384 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.8300 71.0450 70.7350 70.8700 10346 28007 3481.56106 49118 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2500 71.4500 71.1750 71.2950 418 8230 248.17299 3481 EURINR 29-May-13 71.6000 71.6000 71.5500 71.5500 6 250 65.72849 918 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.8125 1 77 0.14362 2 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5225 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.3900 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.0900 81.6550 81.0550 81.5500 10478 15479 2883.78468 35461 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.6675 82.1200 81.5600 82.0100 395 1532 106.11732 1298 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.1000 82.5000 82.1000 82.5000 4 54 1.07065 13 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.3300 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.7675 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.7500 57.0750 56.7050 57.0325 9317 24655 2491.46078 43791 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.1475 57.4250 57.1125 57.4000 181 1826 30.94227 540 JPYINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4675 0 28 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3925 54.5375 54.2500 54.5025 97045 667448 113233.4462 2081892 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7200 54.8950 54.6350 54.8725 7610 423357 6683.56744 122070 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0200 55.2100 54.9450 55.1925 1170 91884 2295.16928 41706 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.4850 55.2350 55.4575 247 30160 198.96497 3597 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5750 55.7700 55.5300 55.7400 165 16398 255.22995 4589 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8300 56.0550 55.8000 56.0150 38 12747 26.97431 482 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1000 56.1500 56.1000 56.1500 4 3340 46.95475 835 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 2 2546 46.4905 825 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8050 1 4246 42.60375 750 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0600 2 3461 86.14479 1509 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3325 2 1427 93.75111 1633 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5525 1 1542 50.44947 874 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)