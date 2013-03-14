Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 161,113.78 million rupees Open interest : 1,333,780 Volume : 2,915,085 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.7500 70.8050 70.3300 70.4375 13232 30682 4575.79014 64822 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.1000 71.2100 70.8100 70.9000 876 6240 531.35863 7478 EURINR 29-May-13 71.4500 71.5300 71.2000 71.2500 15 250 6.63341 93 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1825 1 82 0.35775 5 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.6300 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.5300 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.7000 81.7000 81.1000 81.4250 8741 12935 2562.8023 31477 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.9500 82.1550 81.6150 81.9375 245 1616 66.40465 811 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.2500 82.4800 82.1000 82.2000 9 79 4.02781 49 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0125 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.5125 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.9975 57.0450 56.3400 56.5725 11989 25565 3418.58058 60329 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.3400 57.4100 56.7875 56.9950 296 1874 54.45595 954 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.4500 57.4500 57.1500 57.3000 6 50 1.37429 24 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5250 54.6825 54.3125 54.4950 115055 647496 138217.883 2536618 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9225 55.0450 54.6975 54.8725 8115 437127 9001.92126 164148 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1950 55.3400 55.0175 55.1850 1061 94291 2151.85757 39023 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4525 55.6100 55.3000 55.4525 271 30376 250.61667 4522 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7325 55.9000 55.5625 55.7700 76 17026 53.20262 955 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0200 56.1500 55.9000 56.0475 31 12731 20.44926 365 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 56.3500 4 3381 2.31034 41 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6975 0 2546 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9625 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2250 2 2832 43.43378 759 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5025 4 1345 93.85335 1633 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5700 57.5700 57.5000 57.5000 5 668 56.47001 979 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)