Mar 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,608.57 million rupees Open interest : 1,302,521 Volume : 2,307,289 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.5400 70.5400 70.1125 70.3275 14693 27215 4744.64859 67532 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0200 71.0200 70.5850 70.8000 1190 7883 703.23985 9942 EURINR 29-May-13 71.1975 71.2250 71.0000 71.2000 17 277 6.82417 96 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1050 0 82 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5525 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.4525 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.1600 82.2650 81.9200 82.1250 6086 10814 1700.94346 20717 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.6725 82.7500 82.4700 82.6375 333 2449 101.94888 1234 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 2 128 0.3316 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.5825 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1125 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.9200 57.7350 56.9200 57.2000 10673 17342 3747.21118 65278 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.4950 58.1000 57.4700 57.5850 757 1836 173.19081 2999 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.9000 58.2500 57.7450 57.7450 18 61 2.31704 40 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3350 54.4675 54.2225 54.2950 104857 545396 100903.7463 1856683 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7100 54.8200 54.6000 54.6675 8281 464031 10499.73194 191866 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1050 55.1400 54.9300 55.0000 1039 148160 4117.2078 74819 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2525 55.4125 55.2100 55.2750 189 30274 167.03821 3020 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6825 55.7000 55.5200 55.5800 95 18470 62.32064 1121 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9200 56.0300 55.7925 55.8500 30 12762 19.18195 343 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.0475 4 3377 5.60475 100 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 10 2531 73.71625 1305 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6300 19 4246 322.036 5680 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8925 15 2832 256.7675 4500 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1675 0 1345 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1225 57.3000 57.1225 57.3000 2 668 0.57211 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)