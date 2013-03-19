Mar 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 241,746.24 million rupees Open interest : 1,418,292 Volume : 4,401,590 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.1500 70.6400 69.9500 70.5500 14041 26047 5338.1873 75876 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.6050 71.0800 70.4250 71.0000 1098 8167 451.64127 6377 EURINR 29-May-13 70.9450 71.4200 70.9450 71.3750 16 306 13.13343 184 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.6600 3 132 3.58196 50 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1100 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.0150 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.9025 82.4900 81.5300 82.3900 6885 11450 2412.69342 29401 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.3025 83.0000 82.0700 82.9175 796 2924 252.72559 3059 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.5500 83.3000 82.5500 83.2175 11 168 6.14912 74 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6025 0 36 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1525 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.8000 57.2950 56.5150 57.1900 8467 17420 2349.26352 41279 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0050 57.6800 56.9500 57.5825 884 2545 197.87335 3453 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.6000 57.8500 57.6000 57.8500 4 60 0.23086 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.9000 57.9100 57.9000 57.9100 2 51 2.9534 51 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1925 54.5950 53.9800 54.4800 147998 618095 205727.1716 3785603 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6200 54.9700 54.3725 54.8625 18697 501187 21766.79707 397707 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8650 55.2800 54.7100 55.1875 2382 147608 2409.7109 43803 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0625 55.5575 55.0075 55.4700 607 33633 551.73273 9973 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3475 55.8475 55.2775 55.7400 189 19931 155.34841 2789 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6425 56.1275 55.5900 56.0950 77 13015 68.99599 1233 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9500 56.4000 55.9500 56.2825 43 3474 30.83281 548 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.4800 56.0000 56.4800 3 2546 1.4064 25 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7825 0 4246 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0450 0 2832 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3225 0 1345 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1275 57.6500 57.1275 57.6500 5 768 5.81213 101 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)