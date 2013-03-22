BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland May total sales down 8.1 pct
* Says May total sales of 9,071 vehicles versus 9,875 vehicles last year
Mar 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,607.38 million rupees Open interest : 1,389,026 Volume : 2,529,691 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.2125 70.4725 70.1125 70.4200 9801 15410 3494.41267 49732 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.6825 70.9750 70.6050 70.9100 1587 14302 838.27985 11843 EURINR 29-May-13 70.9975 71.3125 70.9975 71.3125 5 277 64.49193 907 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5550 0 132 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0150 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.9625 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.5550 82.7900 82.4600 82.6275 5279 8617 1549.60589 18751 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.1200 83.2900 83.0100 83.1275 850 5687 299.93291 3607 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.4375 83.5450 83.4375 83.5450 5 246 1.66991 20 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.9000 83.9100 83.9000 83.9100 3 31 0.33563 4 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8350 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.2625 57.7825 57.2175 57.3850 12571 14284 3321.1485 57751 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.8425 58.2425 57.6650 57.8650 2148 4931 547.3051 9441 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.9800 58.5000 57.9800 58.1425 35 136 3.96593 68 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.7000 58.7500 58.7000 58.7500 2 51 0.11745 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3625 54.4625 54.3025 54.3550 89668 493401 107958.1914 1985092 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7675 54.8775 54.7250 54.7675 13505 579275 19914.00045 363386 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8150 55.2100 54.2000 55.1050 1034 157641 931.0302 16887 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4000 55.5025 55.3775 55.3950 214 39655 227.81113 4110 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3125 55.8075 55.3125 55.6900 61 23194 158.05131 2835 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5000 56.0575 55.5000 55.9800 31 12746 33.65928 601 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3500 56.3500 56.1300 56.3000 6 4341 72.94325 1297 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4775 56.5900 56.4775 56.5000 36 4345 120.21632 2126 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8800 56.9500 56.6300 56.7500 5 4352 22.94339 404 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8000 57.3500 56.8000 57.1500 8 3554 46.06168 806 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3850 57.3850 57.3000 57.3000 2 1345 0.22946 4 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.2025 57.6300 57.2025 57.6300 4 767 0.97917 17 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Bharat Road Network Ltd received observation letter from SEBI in regard to draft red herring prospectus filed by BRNL Source text: [ We are pleased to inform that Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) has received Observation Letter from SEBI in regard to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by BRNL. The proposed IPO of BRNL can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the aforesaid Observation Letter.] Further company coverage: