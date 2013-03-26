Mar 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,314.521 million rupees Open interest : 1,075,192 Volume : 1,489,961 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.7200 70.7200 70.2000 70.4225 10607 17378 3941.9353 56037 EURINR 29-May-13 70.8000 70.8600 70.6400 70.8100 245 2092 204.07839 2886 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.8525 0 132 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.3250 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 1 300 0.0728 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.9450 83.0450 82.8075 82.9150 5737 9613 2141.04505 25823 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.3700 83.3925 83.2050 83.3100 162 566 49.57457 595 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.0525 0 31 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.5800 84.5800 84.0000 84.0000 2 1 0.16858 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7400 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.8500 58.1675 57.8500 57.9775 11108 11429 2904.82473 50060 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.4975 59.4975 57.4250 58.2925 314 693 56.51455 968 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.2050 58.2050 58.2050 58.2050 1 51 0.05821 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7000 54.7400 54.5600 54.7000 70206 741262 70316.47677 1286646 USDINR 29-May-13 54.6200 55.0450 54.6200 55.0225 1981 182425 1918.26618 34899 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2900 55.3375 55.1850 55.3200 425 42082 481.07151 8704 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5775 55.6400 55.4800 55.6250 288 27684 723.18076 13011 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8450 55.9200 55.7900 55.9050 103 21927 526.53032 9427 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1400 56.1950 56.0500 56.1575 24 3548 26.05813 464 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3725 56.4700 56.3000 56.3075 21 4579 10.82102 192 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7000 56.7500 56.7000 56.7500 10 4397 5.65625 101 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7500 57.0200 56.7500 57.0200 13 2834 5.74202 101 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.5000 57.3000 56.5000 57.2750 4 1395 2.38855 42 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5600 57.5600 57.5600 57.5600 1 767 0.05756 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)