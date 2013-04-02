Apr 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 80,115.732 million rupees Open interest : 1,006,461 Volume : 1,436,769 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.1775 70.4050 70.0700 70.1250 11,841 17,536 3520.49198 50,116 EURINR 29-May-13 70.5000 70.7500 70.4725 70.4975 203 2,464 53.14547 753 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.9900 70.9900 70.8600 70.8600 2 135 0.42555 6 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.2850 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.8750 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.9975 83.5000 82.8700 82.9075 4,557 8,786 1525.09719 18,350 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6000 83.7600 83.2800 83.3000 216 656 49.08933 588 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.9475 84.1000 83.2500 83.4650 8 41 4.69029 56 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.1100 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3050 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 59.0000 58.0000 58.5275 10,686 16,301 3252.45635 55,338 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.3500 59.2675 58.3500 58.8350 276 810 80.01609 1,355 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.3750 59.4475 59.3750 59.4475 2 51 0.11882 2 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6250 54.7000 54.5725 54.6075 39,174 721,576 65430.47267 1197540 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9175 55.0200 54.8950 54.9375 2,480 121,055 5401.46247 98,266 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2125 55.3050 55.1950 55.2325 471 45,608 468.93092 8,488 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5150 55.6150 55.5150 55.5375 106 30,404 207.3093 3,731 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8100 55.8900 55.8075 55.8100 24 21,954 52.41474 939 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1500 56.1525 56.0550 56.0775 42 4,789 69.55374 1,240 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4075 0 4,574 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7500 0 4,397 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0000 0 2,834 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2800 0 1,395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.3025 57.3025 57.3025 57.3025 1 787 0.0573 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9700 0 1 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)