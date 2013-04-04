Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,237.23 million rupees Open interest : 1,060,335 Volume : 2,328,633 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.3250 70.6500 70.3250 70.6225 12795 22256 4192.0257 59456 EURINR 29-May-13 70.7350 71.0325 70.7350 71.0075 398 3552 150.44047 2122 EURINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0275 0 135 0 0 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5050 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.5675 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.8500 83.2200 82.6400 83.1325 6581 11175 2216.27175 26712 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2750 83.6425 83.1400 83.5650 294 1196 86.52035 1037 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8000 83.8000 83.8000 83.8000 1 54 0.0838 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.2300 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5000 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.8950 59.1350 57.4875 57.7925 19020 13187 6353.94335 109251 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.1800 59.4500 57.8150 58.1250 920 1407 203.66496 3482 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.7000 59.7000 58.3500 58.3500 3 51 0.1775 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7925 55.1775 54.7675 55.1600 70045 734866 111622.2129 2028944 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1400 55.5025 55.1075 55.4875 5073 143496 4302.77225 77741 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4250 55.7975 55.4225 55.7775 875 53003 803.04784 14434 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7325 56.1025 55.7325 56.0875 236 33435 212.14196 3792 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0300 56.3800 56.0300 56.3500 103 22918 58.28972 1036 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3400 56.6400 56.3400 56.6325 32 4631 15.13028 268 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8000 56.9500 56.6200 56.9500 10 4951 1.19234 21 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.9100 56.9100 2 4407 0.34155 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 1 2850 0.057 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6325 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8925 0 837 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.1000 58.2300 57.9000 58.2300 17 226 18.92537 326 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)