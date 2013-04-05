Apr 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,436.185 million rupees Open interest : 1,063,846 Volume : 1,684,987 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.9000 71.2900 70.9000 71.1850 9552 26344 3217.33373 45190 EURINR 29-May-13 71.4500 71.6850 71.4500 71.6000 631 6132 411.14532 5743 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.9000 71.9700 71.9000 71.9700 2 135 0.21584 3 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.9775 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.0500 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.5000 84.0000 83.5000 83.8275 4436 13892 1581.04004 18857 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.2500 84.3925 84.1725 84.3075 208 1702 79.07524 938 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6075 84.6075 84.5000 84.5000 5 45 0.93058 11 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.2000 84.8300 84.2000 84.8300 4 20 1.77283 21 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9800 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0000 57.5750 56.5100 57.3075 13516 15933 4037.00975 70568 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.2825 57.9000 57.1500 57.6575 724 1537 169.32258 2943 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.8000 57.9500 57.6100 57.9500 8 73 2.13948 37 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0625 55.1775 55.0400 55.1025 51650 716180 80368.31447 1458400 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4650 55.5025 55.3700 55.4350 3338 150347 3634.33291 65553 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7375 55.7900 55.6775 55.7325 560 54324 730.50038 13109 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0325 56.1100 56.0000 56.0425 139 34391 113.50538 2026 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.3725 56.2600 56.3025 130 22925 70.10185 1245 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6325 56.6325 56.5375 56.5775 16 4863 14.08978 249 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9000 56.9000 56.8500 56.8500 3 4953 2.9563 52 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5000 57.1000 56.5000 57.1000 3 4406 0.6221 11 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5000 57.2250 56.5000 57.2250 3 2860 0.62223 11 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1125 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7150 57.7150 57.7150 57.7150 2 857 1.1543 20 USDINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6350 0 226 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)