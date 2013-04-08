Apr 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,790.800 million rupees Open interest : 1,043,478 Volume : 1,736,391 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.5000 71.5225 71.1625 71.3225 7446 29198 2832.252 39709 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8550 71.9400 71.6275 71.7700 501 7500 235.40877 3281 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 1 135 0.0721 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5950 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.6775 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 84.0350 84.3975 83.7450 83.8100 4740 14581 1815.04564 21593 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.7775 84.8575 84.2000 84.3050 249 2086 98.21385 1161 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.8000 84.8000 84.6000 84.6000 2 45 0.1694 2 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.3900 0 20 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6825 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.1000 56.5800 55.4150 55.5875 13523 27758 4897.42805 87829 JPYINR 29-May-13 56.6025 56.6025 55.7850 55.9475 985 2007 231.66343 4128 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.4000 56.4000 56.4000 56.4000 3 88 0.846 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0900 55.0900 54.7400 54.7650 52607 675882 81485.16226 1484697 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3950 55.4125 55.0925 55.1075 4135 151284 4370.0504 79147 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6775 55.7075 55.3900 55.4025 591 55152 600.19401 10819 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0225 56.0225 55.7100 55.7175 209 34836 143.84349 2576 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.0000 56.0000 66 23047 68.98453 1230 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5425 56.5425 56.2700 56.2800 12 4863 10.26331 182 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7800 57.7800 56.7700 56.7700 2 4953 0.57275 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3925 0 4406 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 1 2851 0.5139 9 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0075 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7150 0 857 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.8700 57.8700 57.8700 57.8700 1 228 0.11574 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)