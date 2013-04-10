Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,369.424 million rupees Open interest : 1,079,727 Volume : 1,671,691 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3350 71.5825 71.3325 71.5475 6019 33177 2283.92263 31945 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8250 72.0150 71.8125 71.9800 392 8344 174.93599 2432 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.1525 72.3000 72.1525 72.3000 2 159 1.73225 24 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.9075 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.0250 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6950 83.7775 83.5850 83.6200 3894 11831 1154.19009 13795 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.0875 84.2050 84.0450 84.0775 203 1614 54.24704 645 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.5000 84.5125 84.4500 84.5000 4 68 1.94346 23 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4025 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7175 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.2000 55.2600 54.5500 54.9525 9424 31020 2911.74449 52876 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.3075 55.6100 55.2675 55.2950 435 2012 96.51341 1742 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.9500 55.9500 55.7275 55.7275 11 102 1.45346 26 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6050 54.6900 54.5150 54.6525 51004 698341 80020.83158 1465111 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0800 55.0800 54.8500 54.9950 4088 156407 5142.12216 93580 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3500 55.3500 55.1700 55.2750 433 57144 421.96863 7637 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5825 55.6400 55.5300 55.5875 77 34974 34.06194 613 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8550 55.9200 55.8100 55.8650 84 23459 41.40649 741 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1050 56.1875 56.0975 56.1000 18 5103 19.19512 342 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3500 56.4000 56.3500 56.4000 3 4952 1.40995 25 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1275 0 4406 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 1 2849 0.0571 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7425 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0075 0 857 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7075 57.8500 57.7075 57.8000 11 1206 7.68836 133 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)