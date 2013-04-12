Apr 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,371.57 million rupees Open interest : 1,095,872 Volume : 2,048,894 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.5075 71.6700 71.3225 71.4175 7770 30042 2513.81881 35175 EURINR 29-May-13 71.9300 72.0800 71.7475 71.8150 313 8654 126.83384 1765 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.4150 72.4150 72.4150 72.4150 1 160 0.07242 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.1350 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.2600 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.9000 84.1150 83.8375 84.0075 5504 14122 1917.88213 22836 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4000 84.5500 84.3000 84.4375 393 2004 137.87521 1633 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6975 84.8000 84.6975 84.8000 17 107 3.64245 43 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7250 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.8325 55.3825 54.8325 55.1750 10935 30587 3041.62521 55200 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.2500 55.7275 55.2150 55.5400 440 2019 86.6369 1562 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.9800 56.0000 55.9475 55.9475 3 102 0.27982 5 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5200 54.7650 54.4800 54.6950 69337 702629 99625.03919 1823192 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8200 55.0750 54.8150 55.0000 4942 165597 5077.44893 92376 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1700 55.3700 55.1200 55.2900 474 58342 515.99213 9337 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5275 55.6800 55.4900 55.6275 83 36513 125.54205 2259 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8100 55.9725 55.7725 55.9725 103 23553 65.31038 1169 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1550 56.2625 56.0450 56.1950 29 5038 42.22123 752 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 7 4952 22.035 390 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0575 0 4406 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 54.9100 57.0000 54.9100 57.0000 2 2850 0.11191 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6800 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 2 762 5.4815 95 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7100 57.9400 57.6000 57.9000 32 1731 63.72174 1102 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)