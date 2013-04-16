Apr 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 168,780.69 million rupees Open interest : 1,255,730 Volume : 3,063,100 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2500 71.3775 70.9125 71.0950 9784 31895 3715.30071 52228 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8000 71.8000 71.3325 71.5125 890 8283 298.0825 4165 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.0000 71.6950 71.9000 13 277 3.5266 49 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.0125 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.0950 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.5000 83.6000 82.9200 82.9825 6062 10760 2201.34961 26445 GBPINR 29-May-13 86.7900 86.7925 83.3925 83.4250 845 5486 467.19963 5575 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.1000 84.1975 83.8700 83.8700 4 116 0.33636 4 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.5300 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8050 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.4975 56.4975 55.3900 55.4625 13850 19248 3692.22047 66183 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.3500 57.3500 55.7350 55.7675 1008 2231 248.07296 4426 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.4600 56.4600 56.0650 56.0650 7 202 6.26456 111 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7150 54.7500 54.1950 54.2300 83862 814676 143381.1853 2634276 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.0475 54.5175 54.5500 9976 209228 13179.64847 240847 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3500 55.3500 54.8400 54.8675 1337 70088 1351.57585 24550 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6425 55.6425 55.1825 55.2100 194 37995 127.2 2298 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8500 55.8575 55.4700 55.4975 101 23337 49.1036 882 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1000 56.1000 55.7500 55.7600 36 5266 37.6586 673 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3500 56.3500 56.0025 56.0025 14 5191 14.85273 264 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0150 0 4406 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3100 0 2850 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 1 1395 0.5725 10 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8875 0 762 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3200 57.4400 57.3125 57.4125 13 1731 6.54108 114 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)