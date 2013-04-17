Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 200,428.14 million rupees Open interest : 1,303,383 Volume : 3,669,176 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.1000 71.3800 70.9050 71.1975 11992 27779 4106.13849 57702 EURINR 29-May-13 71.5000 71.7800 71.3050 71.6175 1062 9808 417.52864 5833 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.6850 72.0000 71.6850 71.9625 10 280 1.58265 22 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5350 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.5950 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.9400 83.1425 82.5050 82.6925 6125 9481 2013.86184 24334 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.3525 83.5875 82.9450 83.1100 884 5979 400.36533 4813 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.7125 83.7125 83.3050 83.4125 19 164 7.86076 94 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.6150 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8550 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.2050 55.5975 54.7450 55.4875 14264 20343 3885.59385 70513 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.3350 55.9200 55.0900 55.7975 1235 2418 272.47754 4911 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.9975 55.9975 55.5000 55.5000 4 317 6.43875 116 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1225 54.2725 53.7825 54.2275 97009 803554 170110.3591 3147747 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4825 54.5550 54.0750 54.5125 14093 259353 16405.75065 302021 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7800 54.8650 54.3900 54.8200 2005 72876 1713.62408 31355 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9800 55.2000 54.7300 55.1900 450 45555 853.32731 15512 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4000 55.4550 55.0300 55.4375 187 23356 124.00293 2243 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5800 55.7025 55.3000 55.6700 86 5317 91.30284 1642 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8950 55.9500 55.6000 55.9500 10 5350 11.40835 204 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 56.1000 2 4408 0.6732 12 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8050 0 2850 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1175 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.9000 57.2500 56.9000 57.2500 2 762 0.28485 5 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3000 57.4300 57.1000 57.4300 10 1731 5.56325 97 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)