Apr 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 177,379.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,465,102 Volume : 3,241,454 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.8000 70.8000 70.4175 70.5850 10383 22725 4067.98672 57604 EURINR 29-May-13 71.2150 71.2150 70.8400 70.9825 1147 11017 417.65583 5882 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4275 71.5800 71.2000 71.3000 32 257 11.13325 156 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.7025 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.7575 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.6450 82.7475 82.1750 82.4850 5848 10235 2170.34831 26325 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.1225 83.1225 82.6100 82.9000 972 6661 346.39929 4181 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.3000 83.3000 83.0350 83.0350 11 143 2.49308 30 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.3525 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5725 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.1100 55.4400 54.8900 54.9425 12759 24064 3316.74257 60158 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.6400 55.7775 55.2175 55.2825 1013 2798 223.47266 4031 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2600 0 317 0 0 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1950 54.2750 53.9500 54.0350 87504 904076 151590.6636 2803171 USDINR 29-May-13 54.6675 54.6875 54.2500 54.3075 9824 306405 13103.71643 241116 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8075 54.8650 54.5500 54.6200 1224 75916 1090.8638 19965 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0675 55.1300 54.8900 54.9050 470 54291 841.39949 15312 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3175 55.4150 55.1550 55.1950 114 23271 92.9467 1683 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5625 55.6650 55.4150 55.4250 67 5973 77.05276 1388 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2450 0 5350 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.5275 0 4408 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8175 0 2850 0 0 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1375 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3925 0 762 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.3500 59.3500 57.1300 57.2575 11 1881 26.21983 452 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)