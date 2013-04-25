Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,003.06 million rupees Open interest : 1,568,893 Volume : 2,771,050 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.7900 70.8675 70.5525 70.8350 7410 16798 3750.44854 53059 EURINR 29-May-13 70.7000 71.1175 70.7000 71.0800 2381 18899 1423.39218 20050 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.3725 71.4375 71.2000 71.3950 53 867 57.88819 812 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0550 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.0675 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.0600 83.7275 82.8025 83.6775 6416 8500 2507.56455 30124 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.3950 84.0150 83.1425 83.9725 3350 9782 1356.32401 16212 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.7850 84.4000 83.5800 84.3350 67 495 33.34442 397 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.3000 84.7000 84.2700 84.7000 6 20 2.53308 30 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7225 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.7500 54.7500 54.4050 54.6525 11753 12705 3442.36815 63050 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8800 55.0300 54.6150 54.9325 3379 14186 1421.55739 25893 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1300 55.2800 55.0600 55.2525 53 527 15.94023 289 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.2800 54.2800 54.0950 54.1775 54557 625866 98008.91353 1809451 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5000 54.5000 54.3250 54.4050 24338 608368 35843.8769 658859 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7650 54.8050 54.6200 54.6850 2569 115877 2517.59522 46042 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1250 55.1250 54.9250 54.9825 706 66319 1107.3436 20139 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3700 55.3700 55.2200 55.2625 174 24607 240.29484 4348 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5775 55.6000 55.4700 55.5450 118 8241 125.13104 2254 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.6200 56.2000 55.6200 55.8000 22 5818 55.22625 988 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.9175 56.3450 55.9175 56.3450 3 4398 0.67147 12 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.2050 56.5000 56.2050 56.5000 6 2905 3.99874 71 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2225 0 1395 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1450 57.1450 57.1450 57.1450 1 762 0.05715 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3300 57.4800 57.3300 57.4525 89 21252 1088.59457 18969 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)