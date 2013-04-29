Apr 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,610.606 million rupees Open interest : 1,309,310 Volume : 1,520,168 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.1025 71.2775 71.0525 71.1800 6515 33704 3334.85968 46857 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.6975 71.6975 71.3700 71.4925 202 1108 55.61219 778 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.5025 71.9550 71.5000 71.9300 51 120 10.13251 141 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.0000 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4800 84.6900 84.3525 84.3900 6010 16580 2423.93626 28687 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.9000 85.0475 84.7400 84.7725 307 1361 87.22222 1028 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.4000 85.4000 85.1500 85.3525 7 112 8.7959 103 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8325 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.6300 56.0275 55.5700 55.6525 10786 15538 3552.48367 63669 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.2225 56.2675 55.8525 55.9375 242 746 53.92299 962 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5725 54.6175 54.3925 54.4150 45021 946334 72145.25477 1324346 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8475 54.8800 54.6650 54.6800 2249 135011 2312.81511 42248 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1125 55.1800 54.9675 54.9775 378 86706 511.62953 9302 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4500 55.4500 55.2500 55.2550 58 24927 25.8013 466 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6925 55.7300 55.5125 55.5325 165 9451 62.73457 1127 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8900 56.0800 55.8125 55.8125 18 6557 21.80836 390 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.0025 56.0025 56.0025 56.0025 1 4399 2.80013 50 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4975 56.4975 56.4350 56.4350 2 2906 0.11293 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.7875 56.7875 56.7800 56.7800 2 1394 0.11357 2 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 56.8000 1 768 0.3408 6 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3650 57.3700 57.3600 57.3700 3 21272 0.1721 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.6050 57.6050 57.6050 57.6050 1 11 0.05761 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)