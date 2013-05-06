May 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,238.81 million rupees Open interest : 1,555,321 Volume : 2,006,860 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.7400 71.2100 70.6975 71.0900 6780 27298 2620.43761 36900 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0525 71.4675 70.9875 71.3400 268 2466 72.84975 1022 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.4600 71.7500 71.4600 71.6575 10 294 11.95713 167 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.4200 0 5 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.9800 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.8925 84.5000 83.8925 84.3725 6083 16354 2247.24583 26672 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.3250 84.8000 84.3000 84.6975 310 2045 82.84445 979 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6700 85.1600 84.6600 85.1600 9 184 3.90132 46 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4550 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.4975 54.8400 54.4250 54.7475 10089 22907 3343.83169 61226 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.7600 55.1000 54.7500 55.0000 600 1302 145.90742 2659 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.0000 55.3500 55.0000 55.3475 8 5 1.10347 20 USDINR 29-May-13 53.9850 54.3425 53.8600 54.2700 63185 1119031 92682.74608 1711525 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.2300 54.5675 54.0950 54.4950 5448 162393 6067.0647 111552 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5350 54.8475 54.4250 54.7650 1812 123086 2640.07734 48322 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.7800 55.1000 54.7400 55.0525 123 26788 117.89831 2143 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.0300 55.3525 55.0200 55.2800 77 10912 83.88814 1521 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.2950 55.6500 55.2950 55.5900 50 7840 115.41264 2077 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.6100 55.6250 55.6100 55.6100 3 4665 0.16685 3 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.9025 56.2000 55.8800 56.2000 4 2886 0.22408 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6150 56.6150 56.5100 56.5100 2 1388 0.11313 2 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.4375 56.4375 56.4375 56.4375 1 679 0.05644 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.7000 57.1025 56.7000 57.1025 7 22465 0.3991 7 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.2900 57.3250 57.2600 57.2600 8 23 0.6874 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)