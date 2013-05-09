May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,434.90 million rupees Open interest : 1,560,247 Volume : 1,880,424 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.2000 71.5700 71.2000 71.4175 9424 32371 3496.88225 48935 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5575 71.8125 71.5475 71.6650 838 6932 312.5328 4358 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.0000 72.0500 71.9950 72.0100 87 324 7.12962 99 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.3400 72.3400 72.3400 72.3400 1 6 0.07234 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.2625 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1400 84.6750 84.1175 84.5800 8282 17899 3042.59456 36015 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4725 85.0000 84.4725 84.9000 1300 5973 458.59349 5407 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.0000 85.3000 84.9925 85.3000 36 297 12.94151 152 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5125 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8675 55.2175 54.8675 55.0850 8015 20882 2180.21459 39581 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1325 55.4500 55.1325 55.3225 409 1480 77.32576 1398 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.5900 1 205 11.14 200 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1400 54.4475 54.1325 54.3550 58725 1069409 86293.00286 1587835 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.4050 54.6525 54.4000 54.5600 5199 182578 7238.47798 132677 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.6575 54.9100 54.6475 54.8200 950 139017 1184.20049 21601 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0000 55.1550 54.9875 55.0500 148 29756 72.18793 1311 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2850 55.3725 55.2500 55.2825 22 11790 11.45319 207 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.6000 55.6650 55.5425 55.6125 19 8742 23.46429 422 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.8000 55.9100 55.8000 55.8875 4 4661 3.01352 54 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0000 56.1975 56.0000 56.1350 8 3024 3.19298 57 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.3500 56.3500 56.3000 56.3000 4 1406 1.12605 20 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6675 56.6700 56.6600 56.6700 9 679 0.51002 9 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 56.9900 56.9000 56.9900 11 22465 3.64619 64 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.1825 57.2050 57.1350 57.1350 21 46 1.20081 21 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)