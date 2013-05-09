US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,434.90 million rupees Open interest : 1,560,247 Volume : 1,880,424 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.2000 71.5700 71.2000 71.4175 9424 32371 3496.88225 48935 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5575 71.8125 71.5475 71.6650 838 6932 312.5328 4358 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.0000 72.0500 71.9950 72.0100 87 324 7.12962 99 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.3400 72.3400 72.3400 72.3400 1 6 0.07234 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.2625 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1400 84.6750 84.1175 84.5800 8282 17899 3042.59456 36015 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4725 85.0000 84.4725 84.9000 1300 5973 458.59349 5407 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.0000 85.3000 84.9925 85.3000 36 297 12.94151 152 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5125 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8675 55.2175 54.8675 55.0850 8015 20882 2180.21459 39581 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1325 55.4500 55.1325 55.3225 409 1480 77.32576 1398 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.5900 1 205 11.14 200 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1400 54.4475 54.1325 54.3550 58725 1069409 86293.00286 1587835 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.4050 54.6525 54.4000 54.5600 5199 182578 7238.47798 132677 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.6575 54.9100 54.6475 54.8200 950 139017 1184.20049 21601 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.0000 55.1550 54.9875 55.0500 148 29756 72.18793 1311 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2850 55.3725 55.2500 55.2825 22 11790 11.45319 207 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.6000 55.6650 55.5425 55.6125 19 8742 23.46429 422 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.8000 55.9100 55.8000 55.8875 4 4661 3.01352 54 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0000 56.1975 56.0000 56.1350 8 3024 3.19298 57 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.3500 56.3500 56.3000 56.3000 4 1406 1.12605 20 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6675 56.6700 56.6600 56.6700 9 679 0.51002 9 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 56.9900 56.9000 56.9900 11 22465 3.64619 64 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.1825 57.2050 57.1350 57.1350 21 46 1.20081 21 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.