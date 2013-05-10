May 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 163,253.42 million rupees Open interest : 1,509,659 Volume : 2,947,737 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.3000 71.4250 71.1500 71.3650 10087 28112 3650.31814 51229 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.6275 71.6675 71.4050 71.6300 500 7008 150.94368 2110 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8200 71.8675 71.7225 71.7225 11 268 7.83118 109 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.0000 72.0500 72.0000 72.0500 2 106 14.405 200 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.4475 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4000 84.5850 84.2050 84.5100 7233 15875 2645.34185 31357 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.7875 84.8925 84.5375 84.8150 716 5571 212.38203 2508 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.0000 85.2000 84.8700 85.2000 22 245 9.77472 115 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.0000 53.9925 54.0850 12747 28951 4167.36017 76972 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.5500 54.5500 54.2475 54.3250 1130 3217 295.05857 5425 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.8075 54.8075 54.6900 54.7925 5 210 5.8389 107 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4800 54.9775 54.4800 54.9150 93537 979096 141185.8676 2579378 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6100 55.1775 54.6100 55.1150 9126 209270 8485.00673 154469 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9000 55.4250 54.8975 55.3800 2069 141391 1557.10602 28213 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4000 55.6300 55.2525 55.5950 329 32277 376.85114 6800 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6200 55.8500 55.4950 55.7825 146 12535 119.32428 2144 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8100 56.1000 55.7050 56.0575 94 12544 267.14065 4779 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1000 56.2800 55.9700 56.2800 20 4688 48.73409 870 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3350 56.5000 56.3350 56.5000 3 3050 1.52522 27 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6250 56.7675 56.5000 56.7675 21 1469 4.58527 81 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6000 57.1500 56.6000 57.1500 8 691 29.26754 517 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.0000 57.3800 57.0000 57.3800 73 22525 6.69185 117 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.4050 57.6750 57.3325 57.6625 45 255 12.07046 210 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)