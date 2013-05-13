May 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,220.88 million rupees Open interest : 1,405,237 Volume : 2,738,269 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.3450 71.5225 71.2000 71.2550 7923 28196 2923.97861 40963 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5675 71.7900 71.4825 71.5250 573 6644 148.49902 2072 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.9500 72.0000 71.8725 71.8725 7 279 1.72707 24 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.9250 72.9250 72.9250 72.9250 1 106 0.07293 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.2500 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4500 84.7000 84.2525 84.3250 7053 14605 2061.53227 24400 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.7000 85.0100 84.6125 84.6625 613 5240 140.47582 1656 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.1800 85.3000 84.9875 84.9925 29 310 6.38736 75 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7450 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.1700 54.3375 54.0025 54.0925 8328 31528 2285.33209 42180 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.2750 54.5700 54.2375 54.3425 472 3484 87.19682 1603 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.7275 0 210 0 0 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9825 55.1825 54.8500 54.8950 86854 842968 134729.4853 2447582 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2000 55.4000 55.0750 55.1175 8019 225693 7532.78504 136299 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4600 55.6475 55.3500 55.3775 2470 152239 1850.38439 33318 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6475 55.8725 55.5900 55.6275 458 33932 243.80462 4373 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8500 56.0600 55.8500 55.8500 132 13328 110.26588 1971 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1125 56.3325 56.0800 56.0950 72 13230 59.29937 1055 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.3500 56.3500 20 4666 16.64084 295 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.6900 56.6900 13 3146 7.08988 125 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0000 57.1025 56.9800 56.9800 36 1504 2.3375 41 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.2575 57.3925 57.2250 57.2850 36 727 2.06255 36 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.6000 57.6925 57.5000 57.5000 28 22549 5.92546 103 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.9350 57.9350 57.7500 57.7500 19 348 5.60568 97 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)