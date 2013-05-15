May 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 129,656.25 million rupees Open interest : 1,403,517 Volume : 2,314,491 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.0950 71.1400 70.6675 70.7000 12471 25541 4540.75028 64096 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.3875 71.4000 70.9400 70.9725 832 7112 224.30617 3154 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.5600 71.6075 71.2500 71.2825 19 244 3.57224 50 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.4325 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.9375 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6500 83.8375 83.3750 83.6075 10122 11802 4068.1749 48664 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.0200 84.1425 83.7000 83.9350 1207 6203 412.8344 4920 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.3675 84.4200 84.0425 84.3500 19 367 4.8042 57 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.7250 84.7250 84.7250 84.7250 1 2 0.16945 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.1625 54.1625 53.5450 53.5750 8599 36546 2646.36059 49267 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.1575 54.1600 53.7925 53.8125 710 4315 163.48422 3030 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.3200 54.3200 54.3200 54.3200 2 210 9.2344 170 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9000 55.0400 54.7750 54.9675 78972 805641 111348.9341 2028165 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1725 55.2500 54.9850 55.1700 6405 242931 4667.07229 84675 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4600 55.5125 55.2500 55.4400 1432 165404 1142.88918 20639 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6900 55.7175 55.4950 55.6725 108 35666 264.95754 4763 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8675 55.9500 55.7200 55.8900 115 14631 138.66718 2482 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1500 56.2000 55.9800 56.1525 31 13549 16.76938 299 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2550 56.3900 56.2550 56.3900 5 4650 2.98532 53 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4400 56.4400 56.4400 56.4400 1 3149 0.16932 3 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3050 0 1504 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5600 0 726 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.5775 57.5775 57.5775 57.5775 1 22557 0.05758 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.5125 57.5125 57.5125 57.5125 1 356 0.05751 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)