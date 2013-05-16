May 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,819.56 million rupees Open interest : 1,327,113 Volume : 2,204,861 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.6400 70.7700 70.4825 70.6650 8771 22577 3602.58479 51014 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.9050 71.0300 70.7675 70.9350 642 7718 234.66969 3311 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.1150 71.3000 71.1000 71.3000 8 244 0.925 13 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.8700 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.3500 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.5375 83.6800 83.3725 83.5475 5859 9318 2496.40883 29888 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8050 83.9900 83.6900 83.8600 694 6307 298.14397 3557 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.1425 84.3200 84.1000 84.3000 6 364 1.43118 17 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.8950 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5175 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.7000 53.7900 53.5150 53.5600 7742 36803 2257.75786 42077 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9025 54.0300 53.7700 53.8200 668 4379 123.16822 2286 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.1200 0 210 0 0 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8600 55.0250 54.7325 54.8850 76580 728098 107543.496 1959230 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0700 55.2325 54.9550 55.1075 5945 243089 4966.09431 90112 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.3550 55.4925 55.2200 55.3725 1295 169437 1053.34173 19020 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5900 55.7000 55.4800 55.6075 127 36120 150.22841 2702 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7225 55.9400 55.7100 55.8425 92 15476 71.61566 1283 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0800 56.1900 55.9900 56.1025 52 13622 14.462 258 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2500 56.4000 56.2500 56.3950 21 4645 4.9525 88 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7175 56.7175 56.7125 56.7125 2 3149 0.11343 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2450 0 1504 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5000 0 726 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7575 0 22557 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.7500 57.8025 57.7500 57.8025 3 357 0.17334 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)