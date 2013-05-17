May 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,404.90 million rupees Open interest : 1,376,544 Volume : 1,909,218 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.7050 70.8400 70.6300 70.6725 7660 19814 3017.8386 42660 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0000 71.0950 70.9075 70.9525 511 7667 147.90036 2083 EURINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5400 0 244 0 0 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.9250 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.4025 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7100 83.9900 83.7100 83.7900 5104 9178 1915.92121 22859 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.0325 84.2950 84.0325 84.1150 612 6366 191.70378 2278 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.4025 84.4800 84.4025 84.4800 5 364 0.84444 10 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9600 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5800 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.7725 53.9475 53.6525 53.7325 7191 36743 2298.64688 42724 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.0250 54.1800 53.9125 53.9750 547 4256 81.11662 1501 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 54.1725 0 210 0 0 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9200 55.1100 54.8900 54.9550 66392 763395 92059.35042 1674226 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1450 55.3200 55.1125 55.1800 5445 253592 4748.62772 86016 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4500 55.5800 55.3900 55.4550 1213 171005 1070.64746 19299 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6875 55.8025 55.6150 55.6950 196 37851 255.05361 4580 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9050 56.0150 55.8750 55.9250 114 15914 75.55792 1351 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1875 56.2700 56.1300 56.1950 180 16482 518.26683 9218 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4000 56.5000 56.4000 56.4225 25 4685 13.71318 243 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7325 56.7500 56.6175 56.7025 57 3166 3.62781 64 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 1 1504 0.2855 5 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.3100 57.3100 57.3100 57.3100 1 726 0.28655 5 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.5700 57.6100 57.0000 57.5025 44 22596 4.41429 77 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.8700 58.0050 57.7550 57.8200 7 373 1.09945 19 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)