May 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,098.71 million rupees Open interest : 1,390,710 Volume : 1,939,878 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.8000 71.0075 70.7025 70.9850 7306 19294 2304.70377 32520 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1225 71.2800 70.9825 71.2575 769 8343 194.35538 2731 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.2900 71.5000 71.2900 71.5000 6 255 0.92917 13 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0375 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.5375 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6000 83.9100 83.5200 83.8725 4160 9759 1495.07431 17847 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.0550 84.2200 83.9850 84.2000 475 6434 152.10082 1809 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.1125 84.5200 84.1125 84.5200 47 569 19.32686 229 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 1 3 0.0847 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8700 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.5250 53.9050 53.5250 53.8775 4686 34357 1313.38613 24420 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9000 54.1400 53.9000 54.1200 358 4209 58.66066 1086 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.2125 54.3275 54.2125 54.3275 3 215 0.27152 5 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1150 55.2350 55.0325 55.1900 64770 733786 92802.4289 1683279 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.4475 55.2500 55.4025 7664 291786 7354.49712 132888 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.7050 55.5225 55.6700 1508 169850 1583.79449 28486 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8575 55.9450 55.7625 55.9025 263 40201 224.9162 4028 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0875 56.1875 56.0025 56.1750 106 17360 129.49617 2308 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3450 56.4900 56.2850 56.4700 166 20720 414.77131 7351 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6000 57.3000 56.5100 56.7300 35 4652 29.81054 526 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8000 57.0000 56.8000 57.0000 13 3313 11.31762 199 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 57.0425 57.0425 7 1480 2.00168 35 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0500 58.0500 57.4925 57.5000 4 735 1.21299 21 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9975 57.9975 57.6500 57.8200 7 22596 3.29466 57 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9000 58.9000 58.0000 58.0500 6 382 2.27595 39 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)