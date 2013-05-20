US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
May 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,098.71 million rupees Open interest : 1,390,710 Volume : 1,939,878 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.8000 71.0075 70.7025 70.9850 7306 19294 2304.70377 32520 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1225 71.2800 70.9825 71.2575 769 8343 194.35538 2731 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.2900 71.5000 71.2900 71.5000 6 255 0.92917 13 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0375 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.5375 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6000 83.9100 83.5200 83.8725 4160 9759 1495.07431 17847 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.0550 84.2200 83.9850 84.2000 475 6434 152.10082 1809 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.1125 84.5200 84.1125 84.5200 47 569 19.32686 229 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 1 3 0.0847 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8700 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.5250 53.9050 53.5250 53.8775 4686 34357 1313.38613 24420 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9000 54.1400 53.9000 54.1200 358 4209 58.66066 1086 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.2125 54.3275 54.2125 54.3275 3 215 0.27152 5 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1150 55.2350 55.0325 55.1900 64770 733786 92802.4289 1683279 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.4475 55.2500 55.4025 7664 291786 7354.49712 132888 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.7050 55.5225 55.6700 1508 169850 1583.79449 28486 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8575 55.9450 55.7625 55.9025 263 40201 224.9162 4028 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0875 56.1875 56.0025 56.1750 106 17360 129.49617 2308 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3450 56.4900 56.2850 56.4700 166 20720 414.77131 7351 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6000 57.3000 56.5100 56.7300 35 4652 29.81054 526 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8000 57.0000 56.8000 57.0000 13 3313 11.31762 199 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 57.0425 57.0425 7 1480 2.00168 35 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0500 58.0500 57.4925 57.5000 4 735 1.21299 21 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9975 57.9975 57.6500 57.8200 7 22596 3.29466 57 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9000 58.9000 58.0000 58.0500 6 382 2.27595 39 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.