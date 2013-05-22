May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,104.73 million rupees Open interest : 1,511,614 Volume : 2,645,124 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.4000 72.1175 71.4000 71.8650 10836 25474 4237.73303 59005 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.8475 72.3800 71.8200 72.1775 1752 11419 622.67368 8641 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.4850 72.5875 72.2025 72.3900 42 462 14.31916 198 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5450 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.0425 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.0200 84.2800 83.7650 83.9000 6667 8941 2545.64817 30298 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.2825 84.6075 84.1075 84.2350 762 6231 286.1851 3392 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.7800 84.9000 84.4025 84.4800 11 570 4.82806 57 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.8000 85.0500 84.8000 85.0500 2 3 0.16985 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0375 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.1275 54.2925 54.0000 54.0675 7434 27301 2397.60072 44275 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.3800 54.5400 54.2625 54.3225 817 3026 217.77394 4002 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.7150 54.7600 54.6050 54.6825 21 221 2.62599 48 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4875 55.7375 55.4200 55.6125 89258 786500 122483.8839 2203556 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6575 55.9625 55.6275 55.8325 11793 348823 13953.8419 250085 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9400 56.2125 55.8800 56.0900 2045 168852 1658.32869 29579 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.1400 56.4500 56.1400 56.3325 342 42388 259.89891 4615 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5000 56.7200 56.4450 56.6025 75 18558 52.89436 935 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7325 57.0300 56.7000 56.9075 206 29126 332.65641 5853 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9725 57.2500 56.9725 57.2500 18 4547 13.03095 228 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.4000 57.5000 57.4000 57.5000 6 3328 0.34479 6 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.7000 57.7500 57.5500 57.7500 6 1537 3.57345 62 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.9925 58.1000 57.9500 58.1000 5 800 3.36296 58 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.0000 58.4000 58.0000 58.2600 23 22601 8.73484 150 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.0000 59.0000 58.2350 58.7500 19 495 4.62113 79 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)