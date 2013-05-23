May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 209,956.65 million rupees Open interest : 1,499,634 Volume : 3,712,524 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.7000 72.0250 71.5775 71.6325 13585 22374 5872.8991 81790 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0175 72.3150 71.8925 71.9550 1820 13735 629.08972 8725 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2300 72.5500 72.1875 72.2275 41 949 47.84496 661 EURINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 73.0875 0 106 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.5950 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9875 84.2950 83.7825 83.8325 8134 10956 3168.34499 37699 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.2225 84.6375 84.1550 84.2075 1135 6842 393.71536 4666 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.7500 84.7500 84.4825 84.4850 11 590 2.11803 25 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.2450 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8750 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.2050 55.3700 54.1700 54.6825 23401 20320 8720.76515 158971 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.4675 55.6500 54.4300 54.9825 3377 3962 740.74399 13426 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.8075 55.4000 54.8075 55.4000 9 234 1.1054 20 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7200 56.0750 55.5725 55.6175 110140 707449 163319.3552 2924774 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0000 56.3200 55.8400 55.8850 19552 401192 22799.4491 406320 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3700 56.5650 56.1000 56.1425 3388 180009 2854.52484 50662 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5650 56.8050 56.3500 56.3850 733 46492 979.77071 17301 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8025 57.0600 56.3700 56.5850 190 21029 215.94147 3801 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.1100 57.3700 56.9000 56.9275 176 29249 168.28894 2944 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2500 57.5900 57.1175 57.1175 14 4626 8.52579 149 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5125 57.9500 57.4125 57.4125 25 3497 14.68357 255 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.0975 58.0975 58.0000 58.0000 2 1738 11.6581 201 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.2000 58.4000 58.2000 58.4000 5 872 4.19478 72 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.4000 58.7000 58.4000 58.5000 5 22601 2.9878 51 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.1000 59.1000 58.5500 58.7000 7 504 0.64727 11 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)