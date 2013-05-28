May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,024.46 million rupees Open interest : 1,523,876 Volume : 2,970,995 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.8200 72.4400 71.8200 72.3850 9037 14499 4292.07032 59506 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.2025 72.7200 72.1575 72.6525 5585 36025 2960.29459 40885 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.5575 72.9975 72.4975 72.9200 236 5198 64.81078 891 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.0975 73.2000 72.5225 73.2000 10 115 0.80411 11 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.6425 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.0650 84.6400 84.0600 84.5750 5773 7077 2415.68927 28659 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4000 84.9625 84.3925 84.8775 3735 12056 1428.36603 16879 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.7875 85.2575 84.7875 85.1775 60 846 44.00377 518 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4650 0 3 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8975 54.9100 54.5725 54.8450 7055 8622 2541.85526 46436 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.2500 55.2500 54.8525 55.1125 3539 8467 987.22759 17949 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.3300 55.4100 55.1050 55.3250 24 421 17.89109 324 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7450 56.0175 55.6700 55.9475 69591 384804 111586.0984 1998332 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9000 56.2600 55.8000 56.1925 32678 692836 39394.72537 702411 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2300 56.5075 56.1600 56.4325 2223 195881 2024.68623 35932 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4350 56.7300 56.4100 56.6575 431 54297 495.28654 8758 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8025 57.0000 55.8025 56.9475 233 27197 317.49252 5588 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.3300 56.9975 57.2525 228 41210 423.33328 7402 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2025 57.5000 57.2025 57.5000 13 4623 9.46263 165 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5375 57.8250 57.5375 57.8250 4 3497 0.74855 13 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.7650 57.7750 57.7650 57.7750 2 1737 0.34664 6 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0000 58.2500 58.0000 58.2500 11 947 4.70152 81 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.3000 58.6500 58.3000 58.6500 15 22601 9.35512 160 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.4000 58.8000 58.4000 58.7125 16 612 5.21928 89 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)