European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,360.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,476,962 Volume : 2,155,734 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.9900 73.4875 72.9150 73.3800 8885 53845 3429.17777 46880 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.2375 73.7775 73.2375 73.6950 767 7114 268.54313 3656 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.3000 74.0000 73.3000 73.9375 31 203 6.04305 82 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.2000 74.2000 74.2000 74.2000 1 1 0.0742 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.4050 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.2000 85.7300 85.1400 85.6500 6013 17383 2452.24888 28691 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.4825 86.0650 85.4825 86.0075 222 1490 66.27837 772 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0800 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.2125 55.6025 55.7800 11114 10889 3947.70812 70593 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.9450 56.4500 55.8650 56.0525 217 527 27.52185 490 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4000 56.6850 56.2875 56.5925 72665 955741 108810.7243 1928047 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6200 56.9275 56.5375 56.8575 3606 240678 3025.81182 53355 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8475 57.1450 56.7650 57.1000 624 65156 527.94744 9278 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1325 57.4000 56.1500 57.3300 153 31372 186.17842 3258 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4475 57.7500 57.3600 57.6850 224 55460 537.33811 9344 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6750 57.8500 57.6500 57.8450 37 6767 34.1782 592 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.9600 58.2200 57.8525 58.1175 33 3668 30.50168 525 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.2000 58.2350 58.2000 58.2350 4 2020 0.98989 17 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.4500 58.5025 58.4500 58.5025 2 972 0.93599 16 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.7100 59.0000 58.7000 58.9475 6 22455 0.35291 6 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9250 59.1500 58.9250 59.1500 5 779 0.35408 6 USDINR 28-May-14 59.5000 59.5000 59.0000 59.4000 8 123 7.4206 125 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac