May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,360.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,476,962 Volume : 2,155,734 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.9900 73.4875 72.9150 73.3800 8885 53845 3429.17777 46880 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.2375 73.7775 73.2375 73.6950 767 7114 268.54313 3656 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.3000 74.0000 73.3000 73.9375 31 203 6.04305 82 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.2000 74.2000 74.2000 74.2000 1 1 0.0742 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.4050 0 300 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.2000 85.7300 85.1400 85.6500 6013 17383 2452.24888 28691 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.4825 86.0650 85.4825 86.0075 222 1490 66.27837 772 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0800 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6500 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.2125 55.6025 55.7800 11114 10889 3947.70812 70593 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.9450 56.4500 55.8650 56.0525 217 527 27.52185 490 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.4000 56.6850 56.2875 56.5925 72665 955741 108810.7243 1928047 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6200 56.9275 56.5375 56.8575 3606 240678 3025.81182 53355 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8475 57.1450 56.7650 57.1000 624 65156 527.94744 9278 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1325 57.4000 56.1500 57.3300 153 31372 186.17842 3258 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4475 57.7500 57.3600 57.6850 224 55460 537.33811 9344 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6750 57.8500 57.6500 57.8450 37 6767 34.1782 592 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.9600 58.2200 57.8525 58.1175 33 3668 30.50168 525 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.2000 58.2350 58.2000 58.2350 4 2020 0.98989 17 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.4500 58.5025 58.4500 58.5025 2 972 0.93599 16 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.7100 59.0000 58.7000 58.9475 6 22455 0.35291 6 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9250 59.1500 58.9250 59.1500 5 779 0.35408 6 USDINR 28-May-14 59.5000 59.5000 59.0000 59.4000 8 123 7.4206 125 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)