Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,786.46 million rupees Open interest : 1,505,807 Volume : 2,324,480 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.0925 74.3275 73.9750 74.0975 8,930 63050 3425.25363 46,194 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.5425 74.6350 73.5425 74.4225 761 10264 331.90734 4,456 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.7025 74.8225 74.5775 74.6025 9 452 1.56731 21 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.9500 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.0650 0 300 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.9600 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.8975 87.0550 86.4850 86.5975 6,725 19508 2446.69433 28,183 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 87.2225 87.3925 86.8425 86.9375 546 2504 194.51798 2,233 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9000 0 28 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8900 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.9725 56.9975 56.5300 56.6500 8,291 11690 2582.90157 45,525 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 57.2050 57.2600 56.8075 56.9025 485 1417 144.91466 2,543 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 1 4 0.2296 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.7200 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.0500 57.0500 56.5925 56.6575 78,740 918813 117536.776 2070562 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0900 57.1925 56.8800 56.9350 4,782 270402 5946.57991 104,277 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.3000 57.4300 57.1375 57.1925 971 75542 961.61743 16,784 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5450 57.7000 57.4000 57.4650 174 34650 124.46281 2,163 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.8250 58.0550 57.6725 57.7375 88 59032 64.16027 1,110 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.2475 58.2475 57.9450 58.0000 17 7385 13.41997 231 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.4000 58.5000 58.3250 58.3250 5 3733 0.46723 8 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6000 1 2020 0.586 10 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9275 1 972 0.58855 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.1500 59.2000 59.0000 59.0000 7 22305 9.28574 157 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.1050 59.1050 59.1050 59.1050 1 829 0.05911 1 USDINR 28-May-14 59.0000 59.9000 59.0000 59.6500 4 893 0.4767 8 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)