Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,468.37 million rupees Open interest : 1,524,319 Volume : 2,367,492 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.0325 74.4225 73.8925 74.3550 9,435 64442 3699.44922 49,915 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.3450 74.7300 74.2225 74.6525 918 10311 353.18521 4,744 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.4150 75.2850 74.4100 75.0200 57 577 25.50851 341 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.3600 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.4700 0 300 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.3500 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.5450 87.5050 86.4450 87.4100 8,471 21167 3087.66073 35,501 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 86.9500 87.8475 86.8000 87.7475 576 2869 185.62617 2,126 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 87.3500 87.9750 87.3500 87.9750 7 54 2.27573 26 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5050 57.2400 56.3000 57.1900 10,918 15551 3379.64371 59,443 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.6875 57.5000 56.5875 57.4725 719 2131 147.78996 2,584 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2425 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.7725 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6500 57.0300 56.4925 56.9675 78,281 930392 117057.332 2063364 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9225 57.2950 56.7800 57.2375 5,295 267197 6935.93669 121,705 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1750 57.5525 57.0425 57.5000 1,373 76077 1114.44281 19,442 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3675 57.7900 57.3225 57.7150 178 35429 248.1186 4,308 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7000 58.0500 57.6000 58.0400 125 59002 179.49962 3,103 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.9975 58.3000 57.8850 58.3000 45 7900 42.46865 731 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.2500 58.5000 58.2500 58.4300 4 3733 0.23348 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6575 0 2020 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9050 0 972 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.2000 59.2000 59.2000 59.2000 1 22305 0.0592 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.2550 59.4050 59.2550 59.4050 3 856 1.83878 31 USDINR 28-May-14 59.4200 59.8000 59.4200 59.8000 5 1016 7.3096 123 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)