BRIEF-Poly Medicure approved allotment of bonus shares
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,468.37 million rupees Open interest : 1,524,319 Volume : 2,367,492 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.0325 74.4225 73.8925 74.3550 9,435 64442 3699.44922 49,915 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.3450 74.7300 74.2225 74.6525 918 10311 353.18521 4,744 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.4150 75.2850 74.4100 75.0200 57 577 25.50851 341 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 75.3600 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 76.4700 0 300 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.3500 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.5450 87.5050 86.4450 87.4100 8,471 21167 3087.66073 35,501 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 86.9500 87.8475 86.8000 87.7475 576 2869 185.62617 2,126 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 87.3500 87.9750 87.3500 87.9750 7 54 2.27573 26 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5050 57.2400 56.3000 57.1900 10,918 15551 3379.64371 59,443 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.6875 57.5000 56.5875 57.4725 719 2131 147.78996 2,584 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2425 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.7725 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6500 57.0300 56.4925 56.9675 78,281 930392 117057.332 2063364 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9225 57.2950 56.7800 57.2375 5,295 267197 6935.93669 121,705 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1750 57.5525 57.0425 57.5000 1,373 76077 1114.44281 19,442 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3675 57.7900 57.3225 57.7150 178 35429 248.1186 4,308 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7000 58.0500 57.6000 58.0400 125 59002 179.49962 3,103 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.9975 58.3000 57.8850 58.3000 45 7900 42.46865 731 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.2500 58.5000 58.2500 58.4300 4 3733 0.23348 4 USDINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6575 0 2020 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9050 0 972 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.2000 59.2000 59.2000 59.2000 1 22305 0.0592 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.2550 59.4050 59.2550 59.4050 3 856 1.83878 31 USDINR 28-May-14 59.4200 59.8000 59.4200 59.8000 5 1016 7.3096 123 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------