Jun 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 217,483.73 million rupees Open interest : 1,536,815 Volume : 3,675,862 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 77.6825 77.8300 76.7900 76.8375 14003 47209 5096.31995 65896 EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0250 78.1375 77.1400 77.1675 1378 14907 509.50149 6559 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.0050 78.2525 77.2650 77.2650 24 943 17.52474 225 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.9800 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 78.2500 78.2500 78.2500 78.2500 1 300 0.23475 3 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.8200 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 1 5 0.395 5 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.8700 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 91.2450 91.4600 90.4975 90.5600 12407 19652 4860.4019 53368 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.5475 91.8075 90.8600 90.9375 1107 6273 484.02758 5293 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.0000 92.0000 91.0075 91.0075 5 259 2.01951 22 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.3725 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.5600 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.4000 60.7175 59.7950 59.8950 12516 10988 3868.17508 64251 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.6800 60.9500 60.0600 60.1925 482 1313 76.11191 1260 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.6000 60.6000 60.3000 60.3000 2 5 0.1209 2 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5050 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3800 58.5375 57.8650 57.9125 110144 831729 186073.0711 3197062 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6450 58.8150 58.1425 58.1925 11053 342585 11569.21131 197997 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.8625 59.0200 58.3775 58.4075 2704 106685 3613.59307 61654 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.1900 59.2225 58.5950 58.6025 577 47964 966.99953 16447 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.4000 59.4725 58.8500 58.8900 183 59206 199.63464 3373 USDINR 27-Nov-13 59.5600 59.6375 59.0500 59.0800 83 13157 38.91537 656 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.5500 59.8925 59.2125 59.2200 28 5457 46.215 777 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.7450 59.7450 59.6100 59.6100 2 2009 0.11936 2 USDINR 26-Feb-14 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 1 1029 0.06 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.3075 60.3075 60.3075 60.3075 1 22379 0.06031 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.3075 60.9425 60.1500 60.1500 8 896 2.95993 49 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5100 60.9000 60.3500 60.3525 27 1825 58.05714 959 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)