Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 202,137.98 million rupees Open interest : 1,505,609 Volume : 3,400,535 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 77.4900 78.3200 77.3200 77.3950 16051 48418 5929.36524 76181 EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0000 78.6350 77.6550 77.7250 1671 15614 595.59366 7624 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.0075 79.1900 78.0000 78.0000 35 1089 29.8608 382 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 78.0950 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.1750 0 300 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.9050 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.2400 0 5 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.9300 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 90.8875 91.9200 90.8875 90.9700 11400 19674 4160.04536 45527 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.6825 92.2500 91.2500 91.2975 1083 6183 391.62624 4268 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.3000 92.5000 91.6000 91.8800 8 273 1.83724 20 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.9900 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.1725 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.9900 62.3450 60.9900 61.6150 18051 13590 5796.86233 93889 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 61.5075 62.5775 61.5075 61.8275 878 1821 174.72067 2815 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.3000 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1000 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2000 58.6650 58.0625 58.1050 101719 780916 172017.9667 2947906 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2875 58.9300 58.2875 58.3725 8526 352182 8476.19251 144589 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.7075 59.1675 58.5925 58.6225 2341 110038 3140.76815 53311 USDINR 26-Sep-13 58.9250 59.3800 58.8150 58.8525 490 48316 771.42157 13054 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.2125 59.6000 59.0500 59.1175 198 59157 428.14679 7225 USDINR 27-Nov-13 59.3875 59.7600 59.2500 59.2950 102 14142 175.43488 2946 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.7000 60.0000 59.0150 59.0150 12 5562 13.00855 218 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.9900 60.0000 59.9875 60.0000 4 1997 4.91988 82 USDINR 26-Feb-14 60.2675 60.2675 60.2675 60.2675 1 1029 0.60268 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.1100 60.5975 60.1100 60.2500 9 22369 4.47458 74 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6000 60.8000 60.5000 60.5400 10 1000 7.02545 116 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8500 61.0000 60.6700 60.8900 14 1889 18.11535 298 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)