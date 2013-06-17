Jun 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,856.18 million rupees Open interest : 1,472,586 Volume : 2,363,362 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 76.7925 77.3225 76.7925 77.2625 8730 47528 3326.78873 43157 EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.2950 77.6500 77.1500 77.5650 894 18394 378.01052 4881 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.9000 77.9000 77.4100 77.8000 20 1043 5.12182 66 EURINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 77.9750 0 2 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.0925 0 300 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.8475 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 79.0000 1 20 0.395 5 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.8975 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 90.5500 91.0800 90.5000 90.9775 7763 19353 2643.16624 29120 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.9000 91.4025 90.8625 91.3125 906 7113 332.74393 3654 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.3625 91.5500 91.2050 91.5000 18 308 3.7483 41 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.4925 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.7200 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.9650 61.1825 60.6400 61.0600 7940 13127 2266.54708 37202 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 61.2350 61.4400 60.8925 61.3300 317 1698 56.62267 925 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 61.3500 61.3500 61.1500 61.1500 6 99 0.73477 12 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0175 0 2 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.6650 57.9975 57.6650 57.9450 79301 735240 123108.3866 2128579 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0000 58.2750 57.9575 58.2250 6127 361460 5678.22383 97686 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.2950 58.5200 58.2225 58.4800 965 112683 795.5327 13619 USDINR 26-Sep-13 58.5625 58.7500 58.4875 58.7025 77 46997 71.56378 1221 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.7975 59.0150 58.7800 58.9850 92 59078 126.23455 2142 USDINR 27-Nov-13 59.0500 59.2500 58.9500 59.2225 36 14300 24.83915 420 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.3325 59.4500 59.2000 59.4500 15 5463 27.74512 468 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.5000 59.5800 59.5000 59.5800 6 2036 8.57872 144 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.8600 0 1030 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.0050 60.0050 59.9400 59.9825 3 22349 1.19929 20 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.0000 0 1008 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.2950 0 1918 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)