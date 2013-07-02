Jul 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,437.70 million rupees Open interest : 1,217,095 Volume : 1,971,163 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0700 78.1700 77.6800 78.0200 8924 55339 2820.73636 36197 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.2325 78.4475 77.9675 78.3150 370 2863 92.42786 1182 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.5000 78.6200 78.5000 78.6200 3 54 2.11967 27 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.9125 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.3450 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.7100 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.0800 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.8425 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.8975 91.2125 90.4775 90.9575 8064 21515 2664.29369 29342 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.1125 91.5050 90.8000 91.2400 463 2475 171.98933 1888 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.6325 91.6325 91.6325 91.6325 1 234 0.09163 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.0950 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.9725 60.1550 59.6725 60.0375 6647 13249 1630.74953 27233 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.2025 60.4050 59.9325 60.2825 197 870 30.91852 514 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6000 60.6500 60.6000 60.6000 4 4 0.2425 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9800 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.7800 60.0275 59.4850 59.9150 93124 733148 108371.4134 1813976 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.0450 60.2900 59.7525 60.1775 4486 195573 3185.94021 53088 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.2825 60.5400 60.0100 60.4225 479 73806 269.06243 4467 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.4975 60.8000 60.3000 60.7125 177 56117 124.30013 2054 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.5700 61.0250 60.5525 60.9400 29 18254 13.57423 223 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.0000 61.2800 61.0000 61.2150 14 10474 2.8155 46 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.4450 61.4500 61.4450 61.4500 2 2718 3.19539 52 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7975 0 995 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.8500 61.9175 61.8000 61.9175 10 22804 37.88715 613 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.0000 62.0400 62.0000 62.0400 3 1157 0.7442 12 USDINR 28-May-14 62.3000 62.4400 62.1900 62.4400 19 4956 15.20201 244 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5000 0 98 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)