Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,642.29 million rupees Open interest : 1,271,320 Volume : 2,153,774 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.5250 78.8000 78.0850 78.4700 12358 53710 4245.25572 54152 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.6250 79.0975 78.3825 78.7950 624 4668 270.58199 3441 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.7000 79.3500 78.6100 79.2675 5 57 0.39483 5 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.3975 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.8375 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.2150 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6000 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.3825 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 92.1025 92.4725 90.9550 91.3375 14739 23132 4203.80493 45792 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.3075 92.7700 91.2900 91.8025 672 2922 198.63263 2158 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 93.0175 93.0175 92.7000 92.7000 2 238 0.18572 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.5175 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.6000 60.8375 60.2050 60.5250 6868 12339 1562.65749 25832 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.6250 61.0700 60.4825 60.7475 278 1384 96.45448 1589 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.4625 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9275 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.7500 60.7500 60.1525 60.3800 116933 768978 116664.2351 1931890 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.6700 60.9300 60.4150 60.6625 5310 205441 4163.68823 68665 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.9200 61.1800 60.6700 60.8950 1195 77089 819.45787 13459 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.0425 61.4750 60.9525 61.1950 224 57568 269.80097 4405 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.3675 61.7325 61.2100 61.4850 103 19283 80.07453 1302 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.5725 62.0425 61.5475 61.8500 71 11030 57.39667 928 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.9300 62.2400 61.9300 62.2400 7 2760 1.92447 31 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2950 62.4925 62.2950 62.4925 2 1000 1.24788 20 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.8150 62.8150 62.6000 62.6150 4 22804 0.87901 14 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8900 63.1450 62.8900 63.1450 4 1177 2.01777 32 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2000 63.2500 63.2000 63.2500 5 5101 2.08685 33 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3975 63.6075 63.0050 63.6075 6 243 1.51766 24 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)