Sep 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 79,863.225 million rupees Open interest : 436,886 Volume : 1,200,343 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.6975 85.8500 84.9125 85.0975 10160 21121 3729.00973 43640 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.1300 86.2425 85.3825 85.5200 199 2590 93.37024 1088 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.5675 86.5675 86.5675 86.5675 1 49 0.08657 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8725 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4100 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7875 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2200 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.1900 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.2450 101.7475 100.6050 100.7750 7909 11694 3829.70305 37829 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.0625 102.1900 101.2600 101.3525 369 2896 222.77328 2187 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.2050 102.2050 102.2050 102.2050 2 11 0.61304 6 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2825 0 17 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8800 0 57 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3225 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.4200 65.4200 63.8725 64.0350 4372 5767 1475.93714 22850 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 65.1000 65.2525 64.2000 64.3425 83 291 16.13424 249 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8000 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.4700 65.1200 64.1350 64.2500 114474 241724 67218.88052 1042073 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.0000 65.2375 64.1625 64.6375 4824 66529 2743.01819 42272 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.6400 65.6550 65.0000 65.0825 575 30978 325.60924 4986 USDINR 27-Dec-13 66.0475 66.0475 65.4050 65.4450 338 23846 176.88326 2696 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.0800 66.2700 65.7500 65.7500 20 3703 6.8006 103 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 1 2493 0.0665 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.9500 67.1975 66.9500 67.1000 8 15459 5.36548 80 USDINR 28-Apr-14 69.0000 69.0000 67.1000 67.1000 17 2532 12.22338 182 USDINR 28-May-14 67.4900 67.4900 67.3500 67.3500 4 2486 0.80965 12 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.5500 67.5500 67.5000 67.5000 5 735 5.87255 87 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 1 1482 0.068 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.5150 0 38 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)