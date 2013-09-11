Sep 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 101,619.51 million rupees Open interest : 417,220 Volume : 1,528,079 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.0625 85.7050 84.0500 84.2025 12607 20285 5258.09221 62016 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.7125 86.1500 84.6000 84.7750 358 2668 170.64882 2001 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.5000 86.9650 85.5650 85.5650 9 628 50.32664 592 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7875 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.3350 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7250 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1400 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1050 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.8875 101.6925 99.8225 100.1850 12451 12286 6479.97208 64357 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.5700 102.2975 100.4500 100.8700 572 2505 280.32419 2769 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.3025 102.3025 101.2700 101.3075 16 258 39.67404 390 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 1 252 25.15 250 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.3550 0 57 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8000 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.9000 64.3000 63.1850 63.3400 5492 6385 1846.88885 28980 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.3825 64.5275 63.5875 63.6750 66 449 24.69695 385 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9150 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.1425 64.6750 63.3525 63.5500 158811 217390 83886.30193 1311175 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.5775 65.1175 63.7800 63.9500 4805 67789 2854.92499 44367 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.1025 65.4800 64.2000 64.4050 451 32885 376.15031 5805 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.4000 65.8825 64.6100 64.7375 388 24049 248.41476 3810 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.8000 65.8725 65.1500 65.3500 64 3946 36.92602 563 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.2575 66.4050 65.5000 65.5375 32 2466 13.43222 204 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.3500 66.6500 65.7000 65.9925 35 15252 19.86091 300 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.0000 67.0000 66.0000 66.0000 9 2536 2.27508 34 USDINR 28-May-14 67.3500 67.3500 67.1000 67.1000 7 2490 3.6309 54 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.6800 67.6800 66.5500 66.5500 3 736 1.75855 26 USDINR 29-Jul-14 67.5000 67.5000 67.5000 67.5000 1 1482 0.0675 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.0250 0 38 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)