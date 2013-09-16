Sep 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,739.632 million rupees Open interest : 421,816 Volume : 1,327,751 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.5950 84.5950 83.6300 84.2225 8599 19619 2925.606 34841 EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.5000 84.8125 84.1225 84.7175 303 3060 147.76855 1749 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.8300 84.8300 84.8300 84.8300 1 635 0.08483 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7600 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4175 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9200 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4175 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5175 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.3000 100.6850 99.8725 100.5175 7480 12972 3608.61433 36000 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.7575 101.2500 100.5000 101.1050 233 2518 118.62347 1176 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.1050 101.7000 101.1000 101.7000 5 270 2.5319 25 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 1 252 0.612 6 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8450 0 57 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.4225 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.9000 64.0800 62.9000 63.7875 5760 3295 2084.64342 32777 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.7200 64.1975 63.6650 64.1575 107 322 42.5313 665 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0000 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.7525 63.7525 62.6625 63.1225 123573 214145 72024.56037 1145019 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.9125 63.9125 63.0650 63.5525 4965 75600 4314.55372 68141 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.7200 64.0500 63.5000 63.9300 513 33782 340.8515 5349 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.0300 64.4600 63.9200 64.3675 189 25428 99.65807 1554 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.4050 64.6500 64.3500 64.6100 50 4276 21.54756 334 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.2000 65.2000 64.8650 64.8700 8 2471 2.98883 46 USDINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1750 0 15225 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 65.3000 4 2537 1.8937 29 USDINR 28-May-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 4 2710 2.49522 38 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.5700 0 736 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.9950 66.9950 66.9950 66.9950 1 1480 0.067 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.2200 0 38 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)