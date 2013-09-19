Sep 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,814.961 million rupees Open interest : 441,969 Volume : 1,358,648 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 83.6000 84.1500 83.2100 83.9925 12194 19439 6268.20837 74853 EURINR 29-Oct-13 82.7025 84.6500 82.6425 84.5225 545 4192 356.31798 4228 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7200 84.9625 84.7200 84.9625 2 155 0.93216 11 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8500 85.8500 85.8500 85.8500 1 301 0.08585 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6250 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1300 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6125 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.7050 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.4800 100.7975 98.7825 99.7525 9021 11695 4922.62041 49421 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.9975 100.9975 99.5175 100.2650 364 3031 224.58033 2241 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.9950 100.9950 100.6025 100.6025 7 287 4.23833 42 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8975 0 23 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.5500 101.6000 101.5500 101.6000 2 43 2.0315 20 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.2250 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 64.2000 64.2000 62.3875 62.6825 4968 3470 1622.92296 25878 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.8975 63.8975 62.7600 62.8850 196 476 62.36206 990 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2800 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.8000 62.8000 61.5625 61.9950 113021 209527 67647.39281 1093496 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.6000 62.6000 61.9000 62.3800 6503 88520 5396.22932 86641 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.1200 64.1200 62.4000 62.7750 1056 45998 1022.34414 16318 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.1275 63.7500 62.7500 63.1075 366 25115 226.1639 3588 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.4525 63.6000 63.2700 63.5000 112 4419 45.83832 723 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7500 64.0050 63.7500 63.9400 25 2477 4.85437 76 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.1500 64.7950 64.1500 64.5000 17 15225 3.93287 61 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0050 65.0950 63.0050 64.6050 3 2537 0.71347 11 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9400 65.5700 64.5100 65.4950 7 2702 2.27597 35 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9975 65.4975 64.8500 65.4975 4 740 0.39119 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.5000 65.9950 65.5000 65.9950 3 1472 0.5245 8 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.0250 0 38 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)