US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Sep 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 87,814.961 million rupees Open interest : 441,969 Volume : 1,358,648 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 83.6000 84.1500 83.2100 83.9925 12194 19439 6268.20837 74853 EURINR 29-Oct-13 82.7025 84.6500 82.6425 84.5225 545 4192 356.31798 4228 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7200 84.9625 84.7200 84.9625 2 155 0.93216 11 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8500 85.8500 85.8500 85.8500 1 301 0.08585 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6250 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1300 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6125 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.7050 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.4800 100.7975 98.7825 99.7525 9021 11695 4922.62041 49421 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.9975 100.9975 99.5175 100.2650 364 3031 224.58033 2241 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.9950 100.9950 100.6025 100.6025 7 287 4.23833 42 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8975 0 23 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.5500 101.6000 101.5500 101.6000 2 43 2.0315 20 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.2250 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 64.2000 64.2000 62.3875 62.6825 4968 3470 1622.92296 25878 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.8975 63.8975 62.7600 62.8850 196 476 62.36206 990 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2800 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.8000 62.8000 61.5625 61.9950 113021 209527 67647.39281 1093496 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.6000 62.6000 61.9000 62.3800 6503 88520 5396.22932 86641 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.1200 64.1200 62.4000 62.7750 1056 45998 1022.34414 16318 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.1275 63.7500 62.7500 63.1075 366 25115 226.1639 3588 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.4525 63.6000 63.2700 63.5000 112 4419 45.83832 723 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7500 64.0050 63.7500 63.9400 25 2477 4.85437 76 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.1500 64.7950 64.1500 64.5000 17 15225 3.93287 61 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0050 65.0950 63.0050 64.6050 3 2537 0.71347 11 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9400 65.5700 64.5100 65.4950 7 2702 2.27597 35 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9975 65.4975 64.8500 65.4975 4 740 0.39119 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.5000 65.9950 65.5000 65.9950 3 1472 0.5245 8 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.0250 0 38 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.