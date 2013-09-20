Sep 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,133.63 million rupees Open interest : 432,057 Volume : 1,543,272 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.2075 84.8600 83.8000 84.5050 14373 18659 5918.16911 70172 EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.7500 85.3550 84.3500 85.0825 396 4254 148.26468 1748 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.5000 85.5250 85.3400 85.3400 3 167 1.02533 12 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.3000 86.3000 85.5500 85.5500 4 301 2.31085 27 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6700 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1825 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6700 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7625 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 99.7500 100.6725 99.3125 100.0950 12358 6448 5921.59671 59182 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.4825 101.2600 100.0000 100.7250 305 3017 159.58808 1585 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.1500 101.3825 101.1500 101.3325 4 282 1.6209 16 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.9650 0 23 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.7175 0 43 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.3000 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.5875 63.1850 62.3325 62.8600 6401 2351 1741.23689 27740 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.2075 64.2100 62.6875 63.2500 86 338 32.42791 513 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6850 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.1500 62.7025 61.9050 62.4800 139917 192284 79093.89277 1268995 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.5300 63.1000 62.3050 62.8875 6389 100386 5862.78005 93470 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.9950 63.4550 62.6900 63.2650 1593 48738 1174.40416 18614 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.3850 63.8625 63.1000 63.6000 147 25082 64.41854 1015 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.7725 63.8800 63.7550 63.8700 11 4422 3.70461 58 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.2275 64.2275 64.2275 64.2275 4 2480 0.44962 7 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 2 15225 0.13 2 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.2000 65.2000 64.3050 64.3050 2 2537 0.12951 2 USDINR 28-May-14 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 65.5000 7 2688 1.179 18 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.6100 65.6100 65.6100 65.6100 12 730 4.5927 70 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.8400 65.8675 65.7275 65.7800 6 1472 1.38205 21 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.9900 65.9900 65.9900 65.9900 1 43 0.32995 5 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)