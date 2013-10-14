US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
Oct 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,760.526 million rupees Open interest : 431,035 Volume : 759,103 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.2000 83.6825 83.0900 83.6125 7126 15995 3711.90609 44517 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.7700 84.1750 83.6350 84.1225 137 2071 39.83136 475 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.4450 0 471 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.0775 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.6075 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1250 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2000 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.0575 98.7500 97.9525 98.5950 5726 8320 2733.97007 27813 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.7800 99.2500 98.6100 99.2125 222 1578 99.75227 1008 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.5000 99.7000 99.3250 99.7000 4 186 0.59685 6 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.0550 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.6450 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.4650 62.8100 62.3500 62.7550 3379 4035 887.97677 14188 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.8500 63.1500 62.7800 63.0725 106 968 16.35764 260 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.3225 61.7250 61.2825 61.6675 79714 218309 39423.48012 641097 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.8200 62.1600 61.7075 62.0800 1740 104142 1196.83816 19329 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.2725 62.5500 62.1400 62.5150 597 26293 458.09368 7355 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7100 62.9700 62.5800 62.9300 247 23572 174.28098 2780 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0575 63.3000 63.0425 63.3000 17 3538 6.06576 96 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5000 63.7500 63.3925 63.7075 20 14030 11.18457 176 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8450 2 2578 0.12784 2 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1875 1 2430 0.06412 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5150 0 968 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8700 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1675 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)