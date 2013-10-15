Oct 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,848.967 million rupees Open interest : 397,670 Volume : 1,001,770 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.4050 84.0175 83.2525 83.6375 7067 16301 2845.30661 34013 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.8250 84.5300 83.7675 84.1150 145 2142 39.48668 469 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9925 1 471 0.0847 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.6350 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1675 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6800 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7525 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.3975 99.0350 98.2000 98.7325 6312 7407 2894.95217 29338 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.0925 99.6200 98.8500 99.3725 231 1606 101.95902 1027 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.8725 100.0000 99.8725 100.0000 2 187 0.19987 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 100.8100 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.4000 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.5500 63.1000 62.2825 62.8775 4561 4163 1245.45478 19872 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 61.8700 63.3275 61.8700 63.2375 132 1147 27.89806 442 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5000 62.0900 61.3500 62.0050 95348 187121 53397.15517 863878 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9500 62.5100 61.8325 62.4125 2835 100390 2223.31487 35691 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.2700 62.9125 62.2700 62.8475 820 29250 866.4128 13791 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7600 63.3500 62.7600 63.2500 60 23567 59.85632 946 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6000 63.7000 63.6000 63.7000 8 3568 1.97251 31 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.7000 64.1000 63.4550 64.0625 52 12823 144.72014 2266 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2800 2 2578 0.12843 2 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6200 1 2430 0.06456 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9525 0 968 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3075 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6125 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)